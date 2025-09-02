Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains, heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains with scattered heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the northeastern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, more widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls are expected in the northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Isolated rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, southern Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding/flash floods in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad.

Widespread rains may cause flash floods in Bhimber, Mirpur, Kotli, Punch and Haveli. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 31°C and 33°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and coastal areas of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (City 100, Golra 77, Bokra 58, Saidpur 45, Airport 24), Narowal 78, Rawalpindi (New Katrian 64, Pirwadhai 44, Shamsabad 31, Gawalmandi 24, Katcheri 15, Chaklala 12), Murree 36, Dera Ghazi Khan 31, Gujranwala 13, Lahore (City 13, Airport 15), Gujrat 06, Sialkot (City 11, Airport 03), Hafizabad 03, Multan (Airport), Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin 02, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 38, Dir (Upper 27, Lower 07), Saidu Sharif 20, Peshawar (Bacha Khan Airport 15, City 09), Malam Jabba 08, Takhtbai 07, Balakot 04, Cherat 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 32, City 29), Rawalakot 27, Garhi Dupatta 26, Kotli 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01