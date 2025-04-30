Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid uncertainty; Updated Price List

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another dip as prices moved down on Wednesday, amid negative trajectory in international market.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs3,400 per tola, with new rate standing at Rs345,800 while price of 10 grams of yellow bullion plunged by Rs2,915, settling at Rs296,467.
This drop comes amid recent surge, where bullion gained Rs2,100 per tola just a day earlier, reaching Rs349,200. The sudden shift reflects volatility in the global market, where gold prices also fell by $34, bringing the international rate down to $3,276 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Change
|New Rate
|24-Karat Gold (per tola)
|-Rs3,400
|Rs345,800
|24-Karat Gold (10 grams)
|-Rs2,915
|Rs296,467
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|28-April
|Rs347,100
|25-April
|Rs348,700
|24-April
|Rs352,000
|23-April
|Rs352,000
|22-April
|Rs363,700
|21-April
|Rs357,800
|21-April
|Rs357,800
Silver prices in the local market were not spared either, dropping Rs70 per tola to close at Rs3,427.
Analysts attribute the dip in precious metal prices to shifting investor sentiment and fluctuations in global demand. Market watchers suggest that continued international developments and currency movements may further influence rates in the coming days.
