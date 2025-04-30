AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid uncertainty; Updated Price List

Gold Rates In Pakistan Dip By Rs750 To Rs286700 Per Tola See Full Rate List
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another dip as prices moved down on Wednesday, amid negative trajectory in international market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs3,400 per tola, with new rate standing at Rs345,800 while price of 10 grams of yellow bullion plunged by Rs2,915, settling at Rs296,467.

This drop comes amid recent surge, where bullion gained Rs2,100 per tola just a day earlier, reaching Rs349,200. The sudden shift reflects volatility in the global market, where gold prices also fell by $34, bringing the international rate down to $3,276 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Change New Rate
24-Karat Gold (per tola) -Rs3,400 Rs345,800
24-Karat Gold (10 grams) -Rs2,915 Rs296,467

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700
21-April Rs357,800
21-April Rs357,800

Silver prices in the local market were not spared either, dropping Rs70 per tola to close at Rs3,427.

Analysts attribute the dip in precious metal prices to shifting investor sentiment and fluctuations in global demand. Market watchers suggest that continued international developments and currency movements may further influence rates in the coming days.

Web Desk (Lahore)

