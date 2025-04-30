PSL X: PCB issues advisory for fans attending May 1 matches

LAHORE – The HBL PSL X is all set to host its first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 01 (public holiday).

The 20th fixture of the tournament will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, and the first ball will be bowled at 3 pm. Following this, Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators, with the first ball of the match expected to be bowled at 8 pm.

To facilitate spectators, the PCB has allowed fans to bring umbrellas into the stadium to protect themselves from the sun.

Water coolers will be available in every enclosure to help spectators stay refreshed throughout the match. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring and wear hats or caps for added protection from direct sunlight. Special stalls offering lemonade will be available to help fans stay cool and hydrated.

Medical Advisory:

To safeguard health and well-being during the match day, the PCB recommends the following:

1-Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty

2-Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from sunburn

3-Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable materials such as cotton or linen

4-Wear caps or hats to shield your head and face from the sun