LPG Price slashed in Pakistan ahead of Petrol Price Review

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for inflation hit Pakistanis as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) lowered Liquefied petroleum gas LPG prices by Rs3.2 per kg ahead of petrol price review.

OGRA announced reduction in prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), providing relief to domestic consumers across South Asian nation.

An official notification shared in this regard shows price of LPG moving down by Rs3.20 per kg, bringing the new rate to Rs245.16 per kg. The price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has also been reduced by Rs. 37.80, and will now cost Rs. 2,893.

LPG Price in Pakistan

Product Old Price New Price Change
LPG (per kg) Rs248.36 Rs245.16 –Rs3.20
11.8 kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Rs2,930.80 Rs2,893.00 –Rs37.80

OGRA said the revised prices will be effective from May 1, 2025. The reduction comes amid fluctuating global energy prices and aims to ease the financial burden on households that rely on LPG for cooking and heating.

This latest move is expected to provide some much-needed relief to consumers, particularly in remote areas where LPG is a primary fuel source.

Petrol Price

Meanewhile, Petroleum product prices in Pakistan are expected to remain unchanged for first half of May 2025, with only slight adjustments anticipated.

Global oil prices remain stable, with Brent crude at $65.52 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $61.87 per barrel.

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from May 1, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

