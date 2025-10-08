Bcci Dismisses Talk Of Boycotting Matches Against Pakistan In Icc Events

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed the possibility of boycotting matches against Pakistan in future International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

The clarification came after former England captain Mike Atherton, in a recent column, urged the ICC to stop deliberately arranging Pakistan-India fixtures in every global tournament for financial gain. Atherton argued that continuously placing the two arch-rivals in the same group has turned cricket into a political spectacle.

He called on the ICC to ensure transparency in tournament draws before the next broadcast cycle, suggesting that if India and Pakistan do not face each other naturally in the draw, so be it. Atherton added that serious tournaments should not be structured around financial motives.

His comments were triggered by recent controversies during the Asia Cup, where Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav allegedly refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s skipper Agha Salman at the toss and later declined to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who is from Pakistan.

Responding to Atherton’s remarks, a BCCI official told Indian media that such suggestions are easy to make but not practical. “Would sponsors and broadcasters agree to this?” the official asked, adding that if any major team, including India, withdrew from a tournament, it would be extremely difficult to attract sponsorships.

It is worth noting that due to India’s refusal to accept the trophy at the Asia Cup, the title remains at the ACC headquarters in Dubai. Mohsin Naqvi has stated that if the Indian team wants the trophy, Suryakumar Yadav himself should visit the ACC office to collect it.