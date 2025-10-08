Israeli navy raids Gaza aid flotilla, seizes multiple vessels

GAZA – The Israeli navy seized three ships from the Freedom Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza after launching an attack in international waters, around 120 nautical miles from the blockade zone, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the convoy was heading toward Gaza when Israeli forces intercepted and boarded at least three vessels. The organizers, in a post on social media platform X, said Israeli authorities also disrupted live broadcasts from the ships during the operation.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, confirmed that all passengers aboard the flotilla’s vessels were safe and had been transferred to an Israeli port. It further stated that the individuals would soon be repatriated to their respective countries.

The Freedom Flotilla had set sail with the aim of delivering essential aid and drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade.

This incident follows a similar one just days earlier, when Israeli forces intercepted another aid convoy, the Global Solidarity Flotilla, detaining more than 500 passengers. Most of those detained were later released, including former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who was among the participants.

The latest seizure has sparked international condemnation from human rights organizations, which have called for the protection of humanitarian missions and unrestricted access to aid for Gaza’s besieged population.