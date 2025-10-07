Several Australian cricketers fall ill after consuming food at Indian hotel

KANPUR – Several members of Australia A cricket team were taken ill after consuming food at a hotel in Kanpur, raising concerns over the quality of facilities provided to the visiting side during their India tour.

The Indian media reported that the players dined at a local hotel following a match, after which a number of them complained of severe stomach discomfort.

Fast bowler Henry Thornton reportedly suffered from acute food poisoning and was admitted to hospital for two days. Three other players also experienced similar symptoms but were treated at the team’s lodging facility.

The team management and players filed an official complaint with the hotel administration, alleging that the food served was of poor quality. The incident has sparked questions about the standards of catering and accommodation being provided to international teams playing in India.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla dismissed reports linking the illness to the hotel food. He said that if the food had indeed been contaminated, the players from both teams would have fallen ill.

The local authorities are closely reviewing the matter after collecting food samples from the hotel kitchen for testing.