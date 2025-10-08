Lt col, major among 11 army personnel martyred in Orakzai IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Eleven Pakistan Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Second-in-Command Major, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Indian-backed militants in Orakzai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday. The operation also resulted in the killing of 19 terrorists.

According to the ISPR, the IBO was conducted on the night between October 7 and 8 after credible intelligence was received regarding the presence of terrorists belonging to an Indian proxy group, “Fitna-tul-Khawarij.” During the fierce exchange of fire, the Pakistan Army inflicted heavy losses on the militants but also lost eleven of its brave soldiers.

The ISPR confirmed that Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq, who was leading the operation from the front, and Second-in-Command Major Tayyab Rahat were among those martyred. The names of the other martyrs include Naib Subedar Azam Gul, Naik Adeel Hussain, Naik Gul Ameer, Lance Naik Sher Khan, Lance Naik Talash Faraz, Lance Naik Irshad Hussain, Sepoy Tufail Khan, Sepoy Aqib Ali, and Sepoy Muhammad Zahid.

The military’s media wing stated that a clearance operation is still underway in the area to eliminate any remaining threats. “Pakistan’s armed forces remain determined to eradicate terrorism being fueled by hostile intelligence agencies,” the ISPR said, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs further strengthen the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism.

Funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers will be offered at their native towns with full military honours, the statement concluded.