Bagher Zolghadr made Iran’s New Security Chief as Regional Conflict escalates

TEHRAN – Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as the new secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, in place of Ali Larijani, who was assassinated lately.

Zolghadr, a seasoned figure in Iran’s security and political apparatus, previously held influential roles including secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, deputy interior minister, and a strategic affairs advisor within the judiciary.

The leadership change comes amid explosive and highly volatile conditions, following reports that Larijani was killed in a US.-Israeli airstrike in Tehran on March 17. The development is part of a broader and rapidly intensifying conflict, with claims that U.S. and Israeli airstrikes have been ongoing since late February, striking deep inside Iranian territory and reportedly resulting in extensive casualties, including senior officials and even Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Tehran also launched wave of retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military forces. The strikes have reportedly caused damage to infrastructure, injuries, and disruptions across multiple sectors, including aviation and global markets, signaling a widening conflict with far-reaching regional and international consequences.

As tensions continue to escalate, the situation remains highly unstable, with leadership shifts in Tehran underscoring the severity of the crisis and the mounting pressure on Iran’s security establishment.

Confusion and tension are mounting over possible diplomatic efforts to end the escalating conflict, as Tehran rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that both sides engaged in talks over weekend. While uncertainty surrounds the status of any negotiations, several countries are urgently pushing for a peaceful resolution, with Pakistan stepping forward to offer hosting duties for potential talks involving Iran, Israel, and the US.

Despite these overtures, hopes for a breakthrough remain dim, as an Israeli official reportedly stated that a deal to end the conflict “does not appear to be tangible at this moment,” even as military operations continue unabated across Iran and Lebanon.

Situation remains highly volatile, with Israel launching another wave of strikes across Iranian territory following earlier reports that Tehran had fired seven successive waves of missiles toward Israel. The latest round of attacks has added to the destruction, with footage from Tel Aviv showing damaged buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames, underscoring the intensity of the ongoing exchanges.