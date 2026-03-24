Iran sets six strategic conditions to halt ongoing conflict amid Trump’s talks claims

TEHRAN – Iran has placed six strategic conditions in order to halt the ongoing conflict, according to Iranian media.

An unnamed official told media that regional parties and mediators have presented proposals to Iran to stop the war.

The Six Conditions

Under a newly outlined legal and strategic framework, Tehran has shared six key demands, with the primary condition being a guarantee that hostilities will not resume.

Among the other conditions, Iran has called for the closure of US military bases in the region, the rollback of what it described as aggression, and compensation to Iran for damages.

It has also demanded an end to fighting across all regional fronts.

Additionally, Iran has proposed the implementation of a new legal regime governing the Strait of Hormuz, along with legal action and deportation of what it termed anti-Iran media operatives.

It remains unclear through which mediators these conditions have been communicated to the United States and Israel.

Separately, Iran has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump regarding ongoing negotiations, stating that no talks are currently taking place with Washington.

According to Iranian media, security and political officials emphasized that Iran’s conditions should be taken seriously.

An unnamed official said the country is advancing a strategy that had been planned months in advance, proceeding with what was described as “strategic patience” in a step-by-step manner.

Iranian sources also claimed that the opponents’ air defense systems have been destroyed and that Iran now has full control over their airspace. In light of the current situation, officials indicated that Iran does not see immediate prospects for a ceasefire.