Punjab retrieves land worth Rs67.2 million on Ombudsman order

On the orders of the Ombudsman of Punjab, the government has retrieved 92 kanals of state land from illegal occupants.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the market value of the recovered land exceeds Rs67.2 million.

The retrieved land, belonging to various government departments, had been illegally encroached upon, and shops were found to have been constructed on the land illegally.

The concerned departments had been trying hard to evict the squatters; subsequently, it was on the orders of the Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab that the land was retrieved. Before the retrieval of the land, the demarcation was carried out in accordance with the law.

The Ombudsman Punjab directed that all measures be taken so that the retrieved land is not re-encroached upon in future.

This action stands as another strong example of the Ombudsman Punjab’s impartial and result-oriented stance against encroachments and misuse of public land. Complainants and locals thanked the Ombudsman of Punjab’s intervention, terming it a timely relief that upheld the rule of law.