Gold recovers to Rs464,062 per Tola in Pakistani after big dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp surge on Tuesday in line with strong upswing in the global bullion market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs16,300 in a single day, reaching a new level of Rs464,062. Likewise, the rate of 10 grams climbed by Rs13,975 to settle at Rs397,858.

Gold Prices

Category Price Change Gold per Tola Rs464,062 +Rs16,300 Gold (10 Gram) Rs397,858 +Rs13,975 Silver per Tola Rs7,454 +Rs570 International Gold (per ounce) $4,413 +$163

22 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

22K gold stands at Rs435,416.67 per tola. Similarly, 21K gold is priced at Rs415,625 per tola, and 18K gold is available at Rs356,250 per tola.

In international weight terms, gold per ounce is valued at Rs1,154,250 for 24K purity. The rates for 22K, 21K, and 18K gold per ounce are Rs1,058,062.5, Rs1,009,968.75, and Rs865,687.5 respectively.

The consistent variation in prices across purities reflects ongoing movements in the bullion market, with higher purity gold commanding premium rates compared to lower karat categories.

This surge comes just a day after the market experienced a dramatic downturn on Monday, when gold prices per tola plunged by Rs43,600 amid a fall in international rates. On the global front, gold surged by $163, pushing the price to $4,413 per ounce.

Adding to the upward momentum, silver prices in the local market also moved higher, rising by Rs570 to reach Rs7,454 per tola, reflecting broader strength across precious metals.