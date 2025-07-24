Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan face decline in ICC T20 rankings  

LDUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday released the latest T20 International player rankings, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slipping in the batting charts.

Australia’s Travis Head continues to hold the number one position among batters.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed one spot to secure the ninth position, while West Indies’ Shai Hope jumped four places to break into the top 10 at number ten.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped one place to 13th, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also slipped one spot to 14th.

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan made significant gains, rising 18 places to claim the 37th spot.

In the bowlers’ rankings, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy retained his top position.

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman made the biggest leap, moving up 17 spots to reach number nine.

India’s Arshdeep Singh climbed to 10th after gaining one position while Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan advanced nine places to 16th.

In the all-rounders’ category, India’s Hardik Pandya remained the top-ranked player.

West Indies’ Roston Chase made notable progress, rising seven spots to take the second position.