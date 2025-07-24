Dubai changes Emirates ID, visa renewal process for Pakistanis, others

DUBAI – In a latest development, Dubai has announced major changes in process for renewal of Emirates ID cards and visas.

Residents of Dubai, including Pakistan citizens, are now required to fully pay their traffic fines before renewing, cancelling, or replacing their Emirati visa.

Dubai immigration authorities have warned that no visa-related application will be processed without the payment of outstanding traffic fines.

The Immigration Department, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has introduced a new online system that will automatically check for traffic fines.

This system will review all traffic violations linked to the user’s name during the visa update process, and if any fines are found, the visa application will be halted.

According to immigration officials, if a person has fines exceeding AED 3,000, they can pay them in installments of 3, 6, or 12 months through the Dubai Police app or website.

New guidelines have also been issued for individuals permanently leaving the United Arab Emirates.

According to these, if a resident who owns a vehicle wishes to leave the UAE, they must obtain a Non-Liability Certificate. This certificate can be obtained from Dubai Police smart service centers.

Authorities stated that this step has been taken to promote adherence to traffic laws and to encourage individuals to fulfill their financial obligations on time.