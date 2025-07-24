Asia Cup: India appears isolated as ACC likely to meet today in Dhaka

KARACHI – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to hold a crucial meeting today in Dhaka under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi, where important decisions regarding the future of the Asia Cup are expected.

The sources said that the meeting may determine whether the tournament will proceed as scheduled in September. However, notable absentees include representatives from India and Sri Lanka, raising questions about unity within the council.

India appears to be increasingly isolated within the ACC, as Indian media reports confirm that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla will attend the meeting virtually rather than in person.

Similarly, Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi de Silva, reportedly unwell, will also join the proceedings online.

Representatives from Afghanistan and Oman are expected to be physically present, with the Afghan board’s delegate arriving in Dhaka later tonight.

While India holds the official hosting rights for the upcoming Asia Cup, uncertainty continues to loom over the tournament’s venue, particularly regarding the possibility of hosting it in the UAE.

The outcome of today’s meeting could play a pivotal role in shaping the tournament’s direction amid growing regional differences and logistical challenges.