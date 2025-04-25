AGL57.95▲ 0.2 (0.00%)AIRLINK167.4▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP9.76▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7.85▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.97▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML38.53▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)DGKC125▲ 2.38 (0.02%)FCCL44.9▲ 0.97 (0.02%)FFL15.25▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC140▲ 2.03 (0.01%)HUMNL12.56▲ 0.19 (0.02%)KEL4.22▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.51▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF67.4▲ 2.61 (0.04%)NBP87.3▲ 4 (0.05%)OGDC213.6▲ 1.91 (0.01%)PAEL44.5▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.39▲ 0.16 (0.02%)PPL164▼ -2.4 (-0.01%)PRL29.39▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)PTC21.5▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL88.9▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)TPLP9.19▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)TREET20.11▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TRG64.35▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)UNITY26.35▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Karachi’s KPT Bridge closed for one month

Karachis Kpt Bridge Closed For One Month
KARACHI – Murtaza Wahab, Karachi mayor, has announced that the KPT Bridge at Qayyumabad will be closed for one month starting tonight, April 25.

Wahab said that the KPT Bridge located on Korangi Road will be closed for repairs. The section coming from Baloch Colony Expressway and Qayyumabad onto Korangi Road will be closed.

He added that the portion under the bridge can be used as an alternative route. A strategy has been prepared in coordination with the traffic police, so the public is requested to cooperate with the administration.

More to follow…

Our Correspondent

