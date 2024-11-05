Toyota Yaris complete lineup price update in Pakistan for November 2024

KARACHI – Toyota Indus has served a blow to Honda Pakistan by launching Yaris as a competitor of Honda City in the South Asian country. Toyota Yaris has attracted various City lovers owing to its refined elegance and strong performance.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance.

It features MID system that ensures convenience when you drive, offering door open and close alerts, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, and comprehensive drive information at your fingertips

The hatchback comes in two powerful engine formations: 1.3L NR and 1.5L NR Smooth Shifting of gears provides excellent driving performance and fuel efficiency.

It comes with three airbags to ensure the safety of the riders to save them from severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris Lineup in Pakistan

The Toyota Yaris lineup includes 1.3 GLI MT, 1.3 GLI CVT, 1.3 ATIV MT, 1.3 ATIV CVT, 1.5 ATIV X CVT – Beige interior and 1.5 ATIV X CVT – Black interior.

Toyota Yaris latest prices in Pakistan

The price of Toyota Yaris stands unchanged in November 2024. The ex-factory price of Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT stands at Rs4,479,000 while CVT variant is available for Rs4,760,000 in Pakistan.

Similarly, the price of 1.3 ATIV MT stands at Rs4,730,000 while Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT is available for Rs5,604,000 in Pakistan.

The price of Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT – Beige interior stands at Rs6,255,000 and 1.5 ATIV X CVT – Black interior is available for Rs6,319,000.

Not: All these are ex-factory Karachi prices.