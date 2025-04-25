Senate unanimously passes resolution to respond India decisively

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Friday (today) unanimously passed a resolution emphatically stating that any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.

The resolution moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression including water terrorism or military provocation.

It recalled that Pakistan clearly demonstrated its robust and valiant response to Indians reckless actions in February 2019.

The resolution emphasized that people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will not allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security and interests.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, the Senate resolution strongly rejected all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with Pahalgam attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It emphasized that killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.

The Senate condemned the orchestrated and malafide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political gain.

The resolution also condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold Indus Water Treaty in abeyance saying it is a blatant violation of the treaty and amounts to an act of war.

The resolution demanded India should be held accountable for its involvement in different acts of terrorism and targeted assassinations on the soil of other countries including Pakistan.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the decisions taken by National Security Committee yesterday in response to the Indian actions.

He informed the House that the Foreign Office has briefed the diplomats of twenty-six countries including P5 about the current situation. He said diplomats of other countries will also be briefed today.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any Indian adventurism.

He said Pakistan is a nuclear and missile power, and if India tried to cast an eye evil, it will get the response similar to the past. He warned India to refrain from any misadventure saying it will affect the peace and development of the entire region.

The Senate also passed a resolution extending the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance 2024 for a further period of one hundred and twenty days.

It was moved by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the House the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2025.

The Chair referred the bill to the standing committee concerned.