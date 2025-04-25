AGL55.25▼ -2.5 (-0.04%)AIRLINK165.52▼ -2.99 (-0.02%)BOP9.61▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.79▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL9.45▼ -0.44 (-0.04%)DFML38.58▼ -1.58 (-0.04%)DGKC122.9▲ 0.28 (0.00%)FCCL43.83▼ -0.1 (0.00%)FFL15.27▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC136.49▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.22▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)KEL4.17▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.45▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF66.3▲ 1.51 (0.02%)NBP88.1▲ 4.8 (0.06%)OGDC210.2▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)PAEL43.83▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.27▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PPL162.8▼ -3.6 (-0.02%)PRL29.63▼ -1.02 (-0.03%)PTC21▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL89.14▼ -1.33 (-0.01%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.3▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TPLP9.1▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET20.09▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.3▼ -0.7 (-0.01%)UNITY25.95▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.3▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Chicken prices increase today – Check latest rates for April 25

Chicken Meat Prices Soar To Rs 750 Per Kg Ahead Of Ramadan
LAHORE – Chicken prices have registered a significant increase on Friday, 25 April 2025, in Lahore despite hot weather as rates normally drop in summer season.

Official rate list showed the retail price of live chicken has surged by Rs15 per kilogramme with new price standing at Rs353 per kg.

Similarly, the wholesale price of live chicken moved up by Rs15 to settle at Rs339 per kg.

Chicken Meat Prices in Pakistan

As of April 25, the chicken meat is being sold for Rs520 per kg in retail market of Lahore. However, the price of “saafi” chicken meat stands at Rs580 per kg.

Egg Prices in Pakistan

On the other hand, the per dozen egg prices has increased by Rs4 to reach Rs233 per kg as compared to previous Rs299.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division has forecasted that rhe rate of inflation in Pakistan is likely to remain between 1.5 to 2 percent in April 2025,

It has issues its monthly economic outlooks stating that the macroeconomic indicators of Pakistan have shown “signs of overall stabilization.”

The Finance Division said inflation has dipped to its “lowest level,” creating hopes for another cut in policy rate in coming months.

“Inflation is projected to remain between 1.5-2.0 percent in April, with a possible rise to 3.0-4.0 percent by May 2025,” the report said.

Our Correspondent

