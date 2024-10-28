Honda City 1.2 Black Pearl price update with three-year installment plan

KARACHI – The Honda City 1.2 has gained popularity in Pakistani auto market with launch of its uplift model which features sleek design and offers impressive performance coupled with fuel efficiency.

The popular sedan’s exterior carries sharp body lines, and it is equipped with push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

It boasts automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

Equipping with Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHCi-VTEC engine, it delivers a potent combination of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for urban commutes and long drives alike.

Safety is prioritized with features such as airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), providing safe drive on the road.

Honda City 1.2 Variants

The hatchback is available in manual and auto transmissions in Pakistan.

Honda City 1.2 Colours

The company offers Honda City 1.2 in various colours such as Pearl Black, Carnelian Red, Urban Titanium, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Morning Mist Blue.

Honda City 1.2 Pearl Black Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory prices of Honda City 1.2LS MT in Pearl Black stands at Rs4,649,000 while Honda City 1.2LS CVT is available at Rs4,689,000.

The prices for Honda City 1.2 in other colours are also same.

Honda City 1.2 Three Years Installment Plan

Here we have calculated a plan through Meezan Bank with 30 percent advance deports, 15% residual value and immediate delivery.

As per three year plan for Honda City 1.2 MT, the total upfront amount will be Rs1,397,000 while per month installment will be Rs116,451.

For Honda City CVT, the total upfront amount will be Rs1,409,800 while per month installment will be Rs117,403.