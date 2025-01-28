Attend Summer School 2025 at London University from Pakistan; Full guide here

An exciting opportunity for Summer School Program opened for global students, including those looking to apply from Pakistan. Undergrads, Graduate, Master’s, and PhD students can attend free Summer School in London from June 23 to first week of August 2025.

Summer School 2025 focuses on STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), offering participants the chance to attend classes, be part of real-world problems, and collaborate with besrt brains from across the globe in dynamic fields.

For the unversed, the Summer School is free, with no application fee required. Students are advised to attend to get valuable knowledge and experience while expanding academic and professional networks.

UCL Gatsby Bridging 2025

With seven weeks summer school, you’ll get lifetime experience for the upcoming school year. It will definitely improve your academics.

Who Can Apply?

Canidates with strong interest in machine learning/theoretical neuroscience.

Currently enrolled in or recently completed an undergraduate/master’s degree lacking the mathematical training covered in the program.

Undergraduate applicants must be in their penultimate or final year.

Relevant academic background in biological sciences or computer science.

Knowledge of mathematics equivalent to A-levels.

Proven academic excellence.

English fluency is must.

Agreement to the program’s terms and conditions if selected.

Download Form from here

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=_oivH5ipW0yTySEKEdmlwv9n3B1uB0dAijpSgPyTbFlUOVRaREdPNUgxNVo1TFU0SkRVSFJBSktSNS4u&route=shorturl

Apply Online

https://www.ucl.ac.uk/gatsby/study-and-work/gatsby-bridging-programme

Last Date to Apply is February 7th, 2025