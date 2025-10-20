Atc Issues Non Bailable Arrest Warrants Again For Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, over her repeated failure to appear before the court.

The case, pertaining to the protest held on November 26, was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

A total of 11 accused, including Aleema Khan, were nominated in the case.

During the hearing, ten accused appeared before the court, while five prosecution witnesses also recorded their statements and presented the case property.

However, Aleema Khan remained absent despite being summoned multiple times.

The court, taking notice of her continued absence, issued non-bailable arrest warrants against her for the third time. It also issued non-bailable warrants for her surety, Umar Sharif.

The court directed the police to arrest Aleema Khan and produce her before the court on October 22.

Additionally, the ATC ordered the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to verify the property documents submitted by her surety.