Ecp Issues New Schedule For Punjab By Elections

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a new schedule for by-elections in Punjab under the Election Act, 2017.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Election Commissioner said that the polling will be held in five constituencies of Faisalabad and Sahiwal, including NA-96, NA-104, NA-143, PP-98, and PP-203.

The spokesperson stated that October 24 is the last date for filing appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers, while the Appellate Tribunal will decide all appeals by October 31.

The revised list of candidates will be published on November 1.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers until November 3, and election symbols will be allotted on November 4.

The by-elections in these constituencies are scheduled to be held on November 23, 2025.