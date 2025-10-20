IHC gives three-day time to police to recover abducted NCCIA deputy director  

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted police three days to recover the abducted Deputy Director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Muhammad Usman.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan of the IHC heard the case on a petition filed by the victim’s wife, Rozina Usman, who was represented in court by Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

During the hearing, Advocate Abbasi informed the court that he was unaware of the petitioner’s whereabouts and expressed concern that she might also have been picked up.

“The petitioner called me earlier and said she was being pressured to withdraw her petition,” he told the court.

Abbasi added that the abducted officer was working on important cases and was kidnapped by unidentified men driving a white car. “Now the petitioner’s phone is switched off, and we have lost contact with her,” he said, urging the court to summon the Director of NCCIA and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

He further informed the court that CCTV footage showed the victim being abducted in a suspicious vehicle with a fake number plate.

At this, Justice Azam Khan questioned, “If the number plate was fake, how was that vehicle moving freely in Islamabad?”

Justice Azam remarked that the matter was extremely serious, reminding the police and administration that checkpoints and CCTV cameras were installed throughout the city.

“Recover the abducted officer, or we will be compelled to take the same measures as other benches have. Trace the calls made to pressure the petitioner through the CDR,” he directed.

The police informed the court that an FIR had been registered and assured efforts were underway to recover the victim, requesting seven days to complete the process.

However, the Islamabad High Court granted three days instead, ordering the police to recover and present Muhammad Usman before the court.

The judge further directed that if the abducted officer was not recovered within the given time, the Central Director of NCCIA and the IG Islamabad must appear in person before the court.

The officer was abducted on October 14 from the basement parking of his residential apartment, and a case has been registered at the Shams Colony Police Station.