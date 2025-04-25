AGL57.45▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)AIRLINK164.35▼ -4.16 (-0.02%)BOP9.68▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.85▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.5▼ -0.39 (-0.04%)DFML38.79▼ -1.37 (-0.03%)DGKC122.74▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FCCL43.6▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)FFL15.36▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC136.8▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.18▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.49▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF65▲ 0.21 (0.00%)NBP85.6▲ 2.3 (0.03%)OGDC209.24▼ -2.45 (-0.01%)PAEL44.73▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.28▲ 0.05 (0.01%)PPL165▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)PRL29.78▼ -0.87 (-0.03%)PTC21.2▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL89.4▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)TELE7.2▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.75▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP9.09▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TREET20.11▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TRG64.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)UNITY26.1▼ -0.4 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Nida Dar takes break from cricket over mental health concerns

LAHORE – Former captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team Nida Dar has announced a break from cricket due to mental health concerns.

Nida Dar made the announcement on social media, stating that she has been going through a lot personally and professionally in recent times, which has significantly affected her mental well-being.

She said, “Due to the issues, I am taking a break from cricket to focus on myself. I request everyone to respect my privacy during this time,”.

It may be mentioned here that Nida Dar was called up for the training camp ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. However, she was not included in the squad based on her fitness test results.

She was not part of the training camp held in Faisalabad and was later asked to participate in the National T20 Cup.

However, she declined to play in the domestic tournament and instead opted to step away from the cricket temporarily.

Last year in November, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced its list of central contracts for 16 women’s cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from 1 July 2024, following an annual performance review. However, the reprots suggested that Nida Dar was excluded from the list.

Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz excluded as PCB announces women’s central contract

Web Desk Staff

