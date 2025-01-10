Another Pakistani man jailed over second marriage without permission from first wife

LAHORE – Another Pakistani man was found guilty of a second marriage without consent and was sentenced to six months, besides being slapped with a fine of Rs5lacs.

Mohsin, a president of Lodhran, was handed imprisonment and a fine for marrying a second time without obtaining consent from his first wife, in violation of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance of 1961.

The legal development comes as Shakeela Bibi, a resident of Tehsil Kahror Pakka, moved court against her husband in the civil court for tying the knot with another woman without her approval – defying the law.

The court looked into the evidence and found Mohsin guilty of breaching legal requirements. He was handed a 6-month prison sentence and a fine of Rs5lac. If Mohsin fails to pay a fine, his prison term will be extended by two months. The convicted man was later taken into custody by the police from the court premises and moved to jail in Bahawalpur.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) said the existing marriage laws are not aligned with Shariah principles, particularly regarding multiple marriages. Clerics of top Islamic body argued that Islam permits men to marry more than once, but the existing laws complicate this process and need to be amended.

Council discussed pending Shariah-related cases in the apex court and sent letter requesting updates.