Yousaf School System, Star High School among 53 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 53 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 29 businesses in Shadman, Shah Jamal and Gulshan-e-Ravi, and 24 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Yousaf School System, Star High School, Allama Iqbal College of Pharmacy, salon, workshop, pharmacy, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of parking bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Punjab capital.