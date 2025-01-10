AGL37.5▲ 0.92 (0.03%)AIRLINK179.5▼ -17.15 (-0.09%)BOP10.05▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.52▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)DCL8.46▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML37.5▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC96.8▲ 1.57 (0.02%)FCCL33.09▲ 0.07 (0.00%)FFL16.3▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)HUBC125.85▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.89▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.7▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF42.39▲ 0.17 (0.00%)NBP60.8▲ 0.04 (0.00%)OGDC212.1▼ -0.93 (0.00%)PAEL40.61▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.25▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL183.52▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PRL37.7▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)PTC23.97▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL93.9▼ -1.21 (-0.01%)TELE8.63▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.97▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TPLP12.4▲ 0.19 (0.02%)TREET22.3▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TRG63.98▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Alert issued for those using Wi-Fi networks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has issued an advisory to all institutions regarding security threats associated with wireless networks.

The board has declared the Wi-Fi networks as insecure and urged the authorities to take necessary safety measures. It urges all institutions to adopt security precautions when using Wi-Fi.

In the context of cybersecurity threats, it is evident that default security configurations and a lack of user awareness allow malicious individuals to gain access to networks or systems, install malware, and steal sensitive information.

The NITB advisory suggests changing default credentials, using strong and unique passwords to access router web or CLI interfaces, and ensuring maximum password length and complexity to enhance security.

It also recommends using secure encryption protocols and adopting WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) protocol.

Additionally, it advises regularly changing the default SSID, hiding the SSID, and not broadcasting the Wi-Fi name.

