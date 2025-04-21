Utility Stores, Dollar Shop among 173 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 173 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 39 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 56 in Quaid-e-Azam Town, 51 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Shadbagh, and 27 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Utility Stores, Dollar Shop, Lahore Literati, Alma Mater School, Reward School, private hospital, grocery shop, workshop, café, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.