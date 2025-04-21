Karachi sizzles at 41°C as heatwaves prevail in Sindh

KARACHI – Karachi sizzled at 41°C as heatwaves prevailed across Sindh on Monday.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the province where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Maximum temperature in Nawabashah, Mithi and Chhor was recorded at 42°C.

Frequent electricity outages added to the miseries of heat-stricken people in most parts of Sindh.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over extreme northern parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, very hot and dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds are expected during afternoon.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39°C and 41°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 37°C and 39°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Tuesday, 41°C and 43°C on Wednesday, and 42°C and 44°C on Thursday.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.