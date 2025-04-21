Pm Shehbaz Sharif Heads To Turkiye For High Level Talks With President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to fly to Turkey on Tuesday for high level talks with Turkish President Erdogan and his team members.

Duering the two-day official visit, PM Shehbaz and several key federal ministers during this important trip will engage in high level talks to boost ties between Islamabad and Ankara.

Bith anticipated focus on enhancing bilateral relations, alongside discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The visit is seen as a significant step towards strengthening ties between the two nations, which have long enjoyed close diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called on President Erdogan in Antalya, where First Lady Emine Erdogan was also present. During their meeting, President Erdogan extended warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz and expressed gratitude for her participation in the Diplomacy Forum conference.

Turkish President inquired about health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sending his best wishes and hoping to meet him soon. In response, Maryam Nawaz conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message of goodwill and thanked President Erdogan for the invitation to visit Turkey.

This official visit by Prime Minister Sharif is expected to further enhance the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and Turkey, with discussions set to focus on a wide range of topics, from bilateral cooperation to global diplomatic matters.

Islamabad and Ankara share strong ties as two nations supported each other diplomatically in international forums, particularly the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with Turkey backing Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Their economic cooperation has grown, with increasing trade and joint development projects, while defense ties are strengthened through military collaborations, joint exercises, and defense technology exchanges. Cultural ties are also deep, with Turkish TV dramas popular in Pakistan and educational exchanges flourishing.