Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

As part of the highly anticipated launch of the new TECNO SPARK 30 Pro, the brand is excited to introduce the special edition Transformers-themed SPARK 30 Pro, featuring a 108 MP main camera with AI enhancement and a 120 Hz AMOLED display. This exclusive version is designed to capture the attention of fans who love bold, iconic collaborations that blend the best of technology and pop culture. This latest move to integrate pop culture with technology demonstrates TECNO’s deep understanding of how design can enhance user experiences.

The phone has a bold, flagship appearance, instantly catching the eye with its Transformers-inspired design cover. Providing a vivid and immersive display designed not only to captivate the eyes but also to protect them, the SPARK 30 Pro has a 120Hz Eye Care AMOLED Display with 100% DCI-P3 cinema-grade color, for a smooth and fluid user experience, ensuring every scroll, animation, and game plays out seamlessly.

One of the standout features is the certified low blue light technology that minimizes harmful blue light emissions, reducing eye strain during long hours of use. Whether you’re binge-watching shows or working on your phone for extended periods, the AMOLED panel ensures clear visuals without compromising eye comfort.

For enhanced comfort, the SPARK 30 Pro offers 2160Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming, keeping the screen flicker-free and comfortable to view, even in dim lighting conditions—an ideal choice for users who rely heavily on their phones in low-light environments, as it helps to reduce eye fatigue.

Additionally, the display has an impressive 1700 nits’ peak brightness, ensuring clarity even in bright sunlight. Whether indoors or outdoors, the screen adapts to keep your content visible and vibrant.

The MediaTek Helio G100 processor in the Spark 30 Pro is designed to handle multitasking, gaming, and everyday activities with ease. Whether you’re switching between apps or running resource-heavy tasks, the SPARK 30 Pro promises seamless performance that remains fast and responsive, even after years of use. With a 5-year lag-free guarantee, users can enjoy the confidence that their phone will perform just as smoothly as it did on day one.

The device is equipped with an amazing 108MP camera, offering superior high-definition imaging with AI enhancements, setting new standards in mobile photography. This powerful camera ensures users can capture stunning photos, whether in bright daylight or low light, and the built-in AI tools optimize every shot, making professional-quality photography accessible to everyone. For selfie lovers, the 13MP front camera features a glowing selfie mode with three adjustable light settings, making it easy to capture beautiful portraits in any lighting condition.

Powering the SPARK 30 Pro is a 5000mAh battery, to keep up with your active lifestyle. With 33W fast charging, you can quickly recharge and minimize downtime, ensuring your phone is always ready when you need it. In terms of storage and multitasking, the SPARK 30 Pro offers 128GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM (including 8GB of extended RAM), providing plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos, along with smooth, efficient multitasking, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or running multiple apps simultaneously.

The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro elevates connectivity with 4.5G fast network support, delivering blazing-fast data speeds for seamless streaming, quick downloads, and lag-free browsing. Adding to its versatility is the infrared remote control, allowing the phone to double as a controller for compatible appliances, offering a level of convenience that simplifies everyday tasks. Its symmetrical stereo sound completes the experience, delivering immersive audio that’s perfect for enjoying movies, music, and gaming.

TECNO recognizes that young consumers are drawn to constant innovation and creativity. Whether through a transformative aesthetic or new features, the brand keeps things fresh, building anticipation and excitement with every release. In doing so, TECNO aligns technology with the dynamic lifestyle of the young generation, offering more than just gadgets—it creates experiences that embody their passion for uniqueness, social connection and bold ideas.

The Uber cool design approach transforms the phone from a simple tool into an eye-catching statement piece, with every detail crafted to convey a sense of movement and power. The futuristic appeal of the Transformer-inspired cover captures the excitement of change, encouraging users to embrace creativity and individuality through their devices.

This masterpiece, featuring top-tier features and a stunning design, is making waves in the market with its incredible price of just PKR 45,999. It delivers an unmatched combination of premium quality and affordability, offering exceptional value to buyers seeking cutting-edge technology without stretching their budget.