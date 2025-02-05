AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Zero Markup Installment Plans for Honda CD70, CG125, and Pridor Feb 2025

Zero Markup Installment Plans For Honda Cd70 Cg125 And Pridor Feb 2025
Bikes prices in Pakistan continue to remain at all time high, and the cheapest bike of Honda which is CD 70 cost over 150k in 2025. Despite soaring prices, Honda continue to grab sales while bikes are also available on affordable installment plans.

With low monthly payments and quick approvals, you can own your dream bike without undergoing cumbersome pricess. Plus, enjoy no interest for 3 and 6 months! Don’t wait for prices to go up further.

Atlas Honda saw major financial performance in 2024, with over 25pc increase in revenue to Rs. 146.86 billion and a 79.1% rise in gross profit to Rs. 14.01 billion. Despite 23.5% increase in the cost of sales, profitability improved due to higher sales.

Flexible installment plans are available to help you own your dream bike in the coming year, with down payments as low as 20pc and EMI options for up to 36 months, including zero-interest plans on some models. Popular bikes from the brand, including the CD70, CG125, and Pridor, which remain in high demand due to their quality and affordability.

HONDA CD70 Installment Plans 2025

70 Value
Price  157,900
Processing Fee % 2.50%
3 months 52,633
6 months 26,317
9 months 20,465
12 months 16,081
18 months 11,696
24 months 9,506
36 months 7,319

HONDA CG 125 Installment Plans 2025

125 Value
Price  234,900
Processing Fee % 2.50%
3 months 78,300
6 months 39,150
9 months 30,445
12 months 23,922
18 months 17,399
24 months 14,141
36 months 10,888

NOTE: The following Installment Plans are with Bank Alfalah, please check with other banks to compare rates

Web Desk (Lahore)

