In a first, Pakistani woman booked under Anti-Rape Act for False sexual assault charges

ISLAMABAD – False rape accusations can have severe consequences, and the first case has been registered against a Muzaffargarh resident who lodged false rape complaint against two men.

Muzaffargarh police confirmed that a case was registered against a woman at the City Police Station for allegedly falsely accusing two individuals of kidnapping and raping her.

The woman has been booked for damaging the reputation and lives of the innocent, undermining trust in the legal system, and making it harder for real victims to be believed.

According to police sources, the woman initially named the suspects in her complaint, which led to an investigation and the registration of a case at the Civil Lines Police Station, after a judicial order. The woman provided a statement against the accused in front of both a medical officer and the local magistrate.

Later during court proceedings, the woman retracted her initial statements and confessed that she named the suspects based on suspicion – and that’s without any concrete evidence. This change in her testimony prompted authorities to take legal action against her, leading to the registration of a case under the Anti-Rape Act.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability in the judicial process. Authorities are now moving forward with the legal proceedings against the woman for making a false accusation as it can cause emotional trauma for the accused and lead to serious legal penalties for the accuser.

Despite this first case, rape remains among top issues with significant number of reported cases, especially in cities like Lahore. With existing laws, the conviction rate remains low. Victims face social stigma, financial barriers, and ineffective justice system.