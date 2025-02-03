Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest prices in Pakistan for February 2025

FAISALABAD – Honda Atlas continues to rule the two-wheeler market in Pakistan with its two of top selling bikes – Honda CD 70 and CG 125.

The demand for the motorcycles witnesses a significant increase in their sales every year despite presence of various competitors in local market.

Major reasons behind their growing popularity include high resale value and easy maintenance despite the fact that these two bikes did not saw any major change in their looks and frames.

Honda CD 70 Features and Prices

The motorbike is equipped with 72cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine, which is known for its fuel efficiency and durability. It provides adequate power for urban commuting and short trips.

The two-wheeler has strong resale value due to low-cost maintenance and easy availability of its spare parts across the country.

Currently, the price of Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 as of February 2025 without any change.

Honda CD 125 Key Features and Prices

The motorcycle is widely used for personal use, including daily commute, across Pakistan. It has a strong resale value in the market owing to easy availability of spare parts and large networks of repairing workshops.

Honda CG 125 produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. It is equipped with 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled engine with kick start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension.

The motorcycle’s mileage is impressive as it covers 30-40 kilometers per litre, providing relief to riders amid higher petroleum prices in the country.

It is equipped with 4 Speed Constant Mesh transmission to ensure smooth ride.

As of February 2025, the price of the Honda CG 125 stands at Rs234,900 across Pakistan.