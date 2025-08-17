YouTuber Ducky Bhai arrested; Here’s why

LAHORE – Pakistan’s famous YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, has been detained by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport.

The news comes at midnight Sunday as online sensation, who had millions of fans, is now under investigation for multiple serious allegations. Ducky was arrested for leaving Pakistan while being on Prohibited/National Interest List (PNIL).

This arrest comes amid Pakistan’s intensifying crackdown on cybercrime and digital misconduct, sending a clear message to internet personalities nationwide.

Ducky’s wife Aroob or any other family member is yet to share more details about his arrest while law enforcement authorities have not shared any further details on his arrest.

Last year, the content creator known for family vlogs was arrested with his wife after a firearm appeared on Aroob’s Instagram—a violation of public safety laws.

Although they were released without charges following written apologies, the couple has remained in the spotlight for other controversies, including a deepfake video targeting Aroob. They had even offered a one-million-rupee reward for information leading to the culprit.

With over eight million YouTube subscribers, Ducky Bhai remains one of Pakistan’s most influential and polarizing online figures, and this arrest is sending shockwaves across the digital world.