NHA’s workforce from Sindh, Punjab mobilized to KP for speedy recovery

Work to repair roads, bridges undertaken

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul c on Saturday gave directions to shift the entire workforce of the National Highway Authority and associated department from Sindh and Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that road links there could be restored.

Besides, repair and reconstruction work on damaged roads has also been underway on a fast-track basis so that life could return to normalcy in the flood-stricken areas of the province.

Aleem Khan also held a telephonic conversation with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the recent situation arising from torrential rains and floods in the province and the extensive damage caused to roads and bridges, there.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that the NHA is fully mobilized and all its resources are available for the people of KPK.

The Minister added that repair and reconstruction work on damaged roads and bridges had already begun round the clock and wherever required machinery and workforce from NHA Punjab and Sindh Offices are also being deployed in KP. He assured the Chief Minister as per the requirements of Provincial Government, NHA would be at its service. Moreover, Aleem Khan was briefed by the Federal Secretary Communications, currently in GB, and by the Chairman NHA from KP. They informed him that acting on the Minister’s directions, NHA teams had immediately commenced restoration work on Friday as a result of which the Mansehra-Naran Jhal Khund Road had been opened for traffic while road is also clear from Balakot to Babusar Top.

Aleem Khan directed that NHA officers shall remain in the field until the last road and bridge is restored and no negligence will be tolerated.

It is noteworthy that soon after the emergency reports were received on Friday, Aleem Khan directed the Secretary Communications to proceed to Gilgit-Baltistan and the Chairman NHA to KP. Five high-level operational teams were formed and work began immediately in the northern areas and KPK to restore roads, remove landslides and take other necessary measures, there.

In the report presented to the Federal Minister, the Chairman NHA noted that bridges on the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road have collapsed and will take some time to reconnect.