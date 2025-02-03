Ducky Bhai pulls out of ‘Join Elite Group,’ offers refunds to fans amid backlash

ISLAMABAD – Selling paid courses become the latest trend among social media fans, with YouTubers Ducky Bhai, and Rajab Butt becomes the latest who are offering courses to young learners who seem to fall for it as a way to get quick access to rake in easy money.

Ducky, Rajab, and NaniWala leverage the trust they’ve built with their followers, offering courses that promise insider knowledge on TikTok streaming, online trading, and other modes to earn money, but the plan of controversial stars didn’t go as planned.

Ducky decided to step down from the online platform dubbed Join Elite Group, amid backlash for poor content and plethora of issues. He assured customers they would receive refunds and explained the process.

Ducky Bhai Elite Group Course

In a podcast with Pakistani tech channel, Ducky assured customers that they would receive full refunds for any courses they had purchased. He explained the refund process, directing buyers to send screen recordings showing their email confirmation, ID, and transaction details.

As Ducky, aka Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala are yet to comment the matter. Besides the low level content, the platform amassed criticism, as users reported continued technical problems with the platform, such as login issues and high traffic errors.

Ducky Bhai and Rajab Butt Course

Some users lamented the initiative, calling it a scam and advising their followers to avoid spending money on courses that they claim offer information that can be easily found online.