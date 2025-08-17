Lahore’s Ameer-ud-Din Medical College needs purpose-built campus

LAHORE – The Board of Management of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC)/Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has sought Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s intervention for resolving the issue of a lack of a purpose-built campus for the medical college.

Since its establishment in 2012, AMC has been functioning in the limited premises of the PGMI, lacking modern laboratories, lecture halls, residential hostels, and facilities for extracurricular activities.

This situation not only affects the academic standards but also fails to meet the requirements of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and international accreditation bodies.

The BoM has sought CM’s intervention for the allocation of land for the construction of a permanent campus for AMC to provide students with a modern and conducive learning environment.

AMC Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal stated that the BoM has formally submitted a request to the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, highlighting the urgent need for a dedicated building, separate hostels for male and female students, and state-of-the-art educational facilities.

He emphasised that at least 400 kanals of land near Ferozepur Road be allocated for the construction of a purpose-built campus, including modern classrooms, research centres, laboratories, and hostels.

The BoM members stated that such a project would not only enhance the quality of medical education but also strengthen the healthcare sector of Punjab by producing highly skilled medical professionals.