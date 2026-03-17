CPEC 2.0 to open new avenues of cooperation, says Sun Yan

Newly-appointed Chinese Consul General in Lahore Sun Yan has said that Pakistan and China are jointly moving towards an upgraded phase of cooperation under CPEC 2.0, which will focus on critical sectors such as industry, agriculture and mining, while emphasizing that human capital equipped with Chinese language skills will be essential for unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade and investment.

He said that as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor deepens, professionals who understand Chinese language and culture will be in high demand, as language acts as a bridge for communication and a powerful tool to enhance mutual understanding and business collaboration between the two nations.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the concluding ceremony of a three-month Chinese language course organized for members of the business community, here on Tuesday. LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol warmly welcomed the Chinese Consul General and Chinese Commercial Consul Li Haoteng. LCCI Vice President Khurram Lodhi and Executive Committee Members Firdos Nisar, Ahad Amin Malik, Karamat Ali Awan, Abdul Majeed and Amir Ali were also present.

In his address, LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol said that the Pakistan-China friendship is time-tested and has always stood strong in every challenging situation, rooted in mutual trust, sincerity and unwavering support. He stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a landmark initiative that has transformed bilateral relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and people-to-people linkages.

He highlighted that China has consistently remained Pakistan’s largest trading partner, reflecting the depth of economic engagement between the two countries. However, he pointed out that there is a significant imbalance in bilateral trade, with Pakistan’s exports to China recorded at around 2.5 billion dollars compared to imports of approximately 16.3 billion dollars. He stressed the need for corrective measures and expressed hope that, with the facilitation of the Chinese Consulate, Pakistani exporters would be able to effectively utilize the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement to expand their footprint in the Chinese market. The LCCI President emphasized that Pakistan possesses strong export potential in sectors including agriculture, food processing, minerals, seafood, surgical instruments, sports goods, textiles, leather products and IT services. He said that with improved market access, better certification mechanisms and enhanced business-to-business cooperation, these sectors can significantly increase their presence in China. He further stated that Pakistan offers highly attractive investment opportunities in areas such as information technology, renewable energy, agriculture, electric vehicles, textiles and value-added manufacturing. He added that the Special Economic Zones established under CPEC provide an excellent platform for Chinese investors to expand their global operations while benefiting from Pakistan’s strategic geographic location.

Faheemur Rehman Saigol also underscored the importance of global economic stability, noting that ongoing geopolitical tensions have created uncertainty in international markets. He expressed confidence in China’s role in promoting dialogue and peaceful resolution, emphasizing that sustainable economic growth can only be achieved through stability, cooperation and diplomacy.

He appreciated the continued support of the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, particularly its role in facilitating the business community and sponsoring Chinese language programs at LCCI. He remarked that such initiatives are highly valuable, as they enable entrepreneurs to better understand Chinese business culture and strengthen communication, thereby contributing directly to enhanced bilateral trade.

LCCI Vice President Khurram Lodhi, in his remarks, appreciated the initiative of organizing Chinese language classes, stating that such programs are highly beneficial for the business community in enhancing communication with Chinese counterparts. He said that learning the Chinese language will open new avenues for trade, investment and joint ventures, particularly under the framework of CPEC 2.0. Speaking on the occasion, Chinese CG Sun Yan congratulated the participants who successfully completed the Chinese language course despite their professional commitments, describing their achievement as a reflection of dedication and forward-looking vision.

He said that China and Pakistan enjoy an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” characterized by high-level coordination, mutual respect and shared development goals. He noted that both countries have maintained strong engagement at all levels, ensuring steady progress in key projects and initiatives.

The Consul General highlighted that major infrastructure projects including Gwadar Port, Karakoram Highway and the year-round opening of Khunjerab Pass are playing a crucial role in improving connectivity and facilitating trade. He said that these developments are laying a strong foundation for future economic integration and regional cooperation. Sun Yan acknowledged the important role of LCCI as a leading chamber of commerce in Pakistan, stating that its efforts in organizing such programs demonstrate a strong commitment to promoting China-Pakistan economic relations and supporting its members. Referring to the historic ties between the two countries, he noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, expressing confidence that the enduring friendship will continue to grow stronger and yield greater economic benefits for both nations.—Agencies