Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to begin on October 26

LAHORE – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, will begin on 26 October.

The four-day tournament, which concludes on 19 December, will feature 18 teams from the 16 regions.

The 18 teams include Abbottabad Region, AJK Region, Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Faisalabad Region, FATA Region, Hyderabad Region, Islamabad Region, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Larkana Region, Multan Region, Peshawar Region, Quetta Region, Rawalpindi Region and Sialkot Region.

Karachi Region Whites will defend the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title this year after the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side defeated Faisalabad Region by 456 runs in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium from 22 to 26 October 2023.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director – Domestic Cricket Operations: “Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Pakistan as it is not just a tournament but also an event that showcases the immense talent across the country and prepares them for the challenges of international cricket.

“As always, we will continue to provide the best possible platform for players to excel and show their capabilities on the biggest stage in domestic cricket as they will be rubbing their shoulders with the country’s best players.

“Earlier we demonstrated a successful Champions One-Day Cup, and are fully committed to strengthening our domestic structure. The successful execution of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains at the heart of this commitment.”