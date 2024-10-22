Conquerors maintain winning streak in U19 Women’s T20 Tournament

LAHORE – Conquerors maintained their winning streak in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament as they beat Challengers by 45 runs to register their fourth consecutive win in the first match of Round Five. After Challengers opted to field first, Conquerors were reduced to 31-5.

Quratulain, batting at No. 9, contributed with 18 off 30 balls to help her team reach 77 before they were bundled out for 77 in 18 overs. For Challengers, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa Bibi, Hadia Mina and Shehr Bano picked up two wickets each.

In turn, Challengers were bundled out for a mere 32 in 15.1 overs as Minahil Javaid bagged three wickets while player of the match Quratulain picked up two wickets. Samiya Afsar gave just three runs for her two wickets.

In the second match of the day, the Strikers beat the Stars by 32 runs to register their third win of the tournament. Raahima Syed, who replaced Maham Anees as a concussion substitute, top-scored with 26 runs hitting three fours, and also stitched a 50-run opening partnership with Meerab Sheikh (10, 28b). Rozina Akram scored an unbeaten 12 to help the Strikers reach 85-8 in 20 overs. For Stars, Adieyah Noor took three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Stars only managed 53 in reply as they were bundled out in 16.1 overs with only Maryam Bibi (10, 30b) reaching double figures.

Player of the match, Tayyaba Imdad bagged 4-11 in her four overs while she was backed up by Zoofishan Ayaz (2-8) and Amina Abid (2-14). Rozina Akram picked up one wicket.

The sixth round of the tournament will be played on Thursday, 24 October.