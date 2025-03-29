Which Countries are Celebrating Eid ul Fitr 2025 on Sunday?

Holy Month of Ramazan ends in parts of the world, as several countries, including Saudi Arabia announced Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Skygazers are having field day in Muslim nations as well as in other countries to sight Shawwal crescent moon.

List of countries that will be celebrating Eid on Sunday

Saudi Arabia

After successful moon sightings, Saudi authorities confirmed that Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Sunday, March 30. The announcement was made following rigorous checks at several observatories across the country.

Paris

Paris joined Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations to celebrate Eid on Sunday March 30, 2025.

UAE

UAE officially announced Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. The decision followed the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon today on Saturday. Emiratis got public holidays from Sunday to Tuesday, April 1.

UK

UK residents will be observing Eidul Fitr on Sunday, March 30, Birmigham, Green Lane Masjid & Community Centre said.

Trinidad and Tobago

The President of Trinidad and Tobago announced that Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Sunday, March 30, with additional public holidays on Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, marking the festive period.

Kuwait

Kuwait is also expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 on March 30, as there are strong chances of moon sighting.

These Countries to celebrate Eid on Monday

Eidul-Fitr celebrations will vary across countries based on local moon sightings. Australia, Brunei and Malaysia confirmed Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31 2025.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Iran, and Oman are also observing Eid on March 31 after confirming the Shawwal crescent’s visibility.