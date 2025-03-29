State’s firm stance

THE surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has underscored the urgency of a forceful, united response from the state.

These provinces, which have witnessed a series of violent incidents, are facing unprecedented challenges.

From targeted killings to bombings, the enemies of peace are relentlessly trying to destabilize the country.

In such a time, it is crucial for the state to send a loud and clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated and those who fuel violence will face the full wrath of the law.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) sub-committee, which emphasized a forceful implementation of government policies, underscoring the need for both federal and provincial governments to work together as one cohesive entity to counter the ongoing threat.

The message coming from the committee is not only a call for action but also a signal of strength and solidarity from all levels of government.

Whilst the security forces are engaged in tireless efforts to eradication terrorist elements, one of the standout decisions from this meeting was the emphasis on spreading the government’s narrative through mainstream and digital media.

In today’s digital age, where misinformation and propaganda are rife, the government must be proactive in countering fake news and the narrative propagated by anti-state elements.

By utilizing mainstream media, especially state-run outlets like PTV and Radio Pakistan, the government can ensure that its message reaches a wide audience, including those in remote areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These platforms have the unique ability to break through geographical and social barriers, reaching people in their local languages, which is crucial for effective communication and national cohesion.

In addition to tackling immediate security concerns, the committee’s decision to incorporate terrorism awareness into the national curriculum is an important long-term strategy.

Educating the younger generation about the consequences of extremism, the importance of national security and the role each citizen plays in safeguarding peace is essential for building a resilient society.

By embedding such knowledge early on, we can instill a sense of collective responsibility in future generations, empowering them to stand against the forces of terror and division.

The fight against terrorism is not just a government effort; it is a collective national endeavour.