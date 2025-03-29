Eidul Fitr 2025 on Sunday in Saudi Arabia as Shawwal moon sighted

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed that Eid ul Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, as Muslims across globe are waiting for one of two major Islamic festivals.

Several other countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia, announced that they will observe Eid on Monday, completing a full 30 days of fasting.

Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting 2025

The central moon sighting meeting was held in Sudair, near Riyadh, with additional sessions in over 10 locations, including Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, and Dammam. Saudi astronomers said the Shawwal moon was born at 2 p.m. today, and it will be visible for just eight minutes after sunset. The authorities in Saudi Arabia have been closely monitoring the moon sighting, and an official announcement was expected soon.

The varying dates for Eid across different countries are common, as moon sightings depend on local geography and visibility. The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had urged Muslims to attempt to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening, March 29, marking the 29th of Ramadan.

Pakistan Eid Moon Sighting

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday to observe the Shawwal moon. Meteorologists predict clear skies, raising hopes for a unified Eid celebration across the country. However, the final decision will depend on the testimonies received.

Meanwhile, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia have confirmed that Eid will fall on Monday, March 31. The Australian Fatwa Council also announced that Eid would be celebrated based on astronomical calculations and local moon sightings. Australia will complete a full 30 days of fasting, with Sunday, March 30, marking the final day of Ramadan.