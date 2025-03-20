Jeddah to Lahore updated ticket prices ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

Jeddah to Lahore is one of the busiest routes as most of the Pakistan expatriates reside in Saudi Arabia for their jobs and businesses while thousands of people travel every year to the Arab country for Hajj and Umrah.

As the Eidul Fitr 2025 draws closer, Pakistani residents in Saudi Arabia are now looking for cheap ticket prices for Jeddah to Lahore flights.

Eid is a major event for Muslim while governments of various countries, including Saudi Arabia, announce public holidays so people can celebrate the festival with their families.

Residents of Islamic states, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, are now observing fasts and eagerly waiting for Eidul Fitr.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue, Saudi Airlines and other companies operate flights on one of the busiest routes – Jeddah to Lahore

We have gathered the ticket prices for the Jeddah to Lahore flights in March 2025 from official websites of different carriers.

Jeddah to Lahore PIA Ticket Price

The national carrier’s ticket prices for the Jeddah to Lahore route in March 2025 ranges from Rs96,919 to Rs122,399 for economy class.

The cheapest ticket is available on March 25 for Rs 96,919.

Jeddah to Lahore Ticket Price Air Blue

The minimum ticket price of Air Blue for Jeddah to Lahore flight is available after March 22 with price of 1,062 Riyal. If you are planning to visit Pakistan to celebrate Eid, you will have to pay higher price for the tickets.

People can visit the official websites of other airlines to get the latest prices.