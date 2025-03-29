Eid Offer: Samsung S25 Ultra now available with discounted price, Easy Installment Plans

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the flagship device of South Korean tech giant, known for its cutting edge features, but the price of high end device also remains sky-high due to plethora of taxes and currency depreciation.
Upgrade to future of smartphones with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at an exclusive discounted price. Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra boasts 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness for exceptional visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ensuring smooth performance for any task. Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, it ensures up to 7 years of software updates.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in Pakistan
|Device
|Price
|Original Price
|4,39,999
|Special Price
|4,29,999
Samsung S25 Ultra Installments
With JS Bank
|EMI
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 143,333
|6 Months
|Rs 74,653
|9 Months
|Rs 50,827
|12 Months
|Rs 38,949
With Silk Bank
|EMI
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 151,933
|6 Months
|Rs 80,266
|9 Months
|Rs 56,378
|12 Months
|Rs 44,433
|18 Months
|Rs 32,489
|24 Months
|Rs 26,517
|36 Months
|Rs 20,544
You can now bring home the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with installments as low as 20,000 per month. You can enjoy flexible payment options and easy approval. The offer is available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal.
iPhone Complete PTA Tax for all models in Pakistan 2025 Update