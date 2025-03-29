Eid Offer: Samsung S25 Ultra now available with discounted price, Easy Installment Plans

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the flagship device of South Korean tech giant, known for its cutting edge features, but the price of high end device also remains sky-high due to plethora of taxes and currency depreciation.

Upgrade to future of smartphones with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at an exclusive discounted price. Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra boasts 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness for exceptional visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ensuring smooth performance for any task. Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, it ensures up to 7 years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Device Price Original Price 4,39,999 Special Price 4,29,999

Samsung S25 Ultra Installments

With JS Bank

EMI Installment 3 Months Rs 143,333 6 Months Rs 74,653 9 Months Rs 50,827 12 Months Rs 38,949

With Silk Bank

EMI Installment 3 Months Rs 151,933 6 Months Rs 80,266 9 Months Rs 56,378 12 Months Rs 44,433 18 Months Rs 32,489 24 Months Rs 26,517 36 Months Rs 20,544

You can now bring home the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with installments as low as 20,000 per month. You can enjoy flexible payment options and easy approval. The offer is available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal.