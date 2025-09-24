iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB new Custom Value for 2025 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, a department of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), is the competent authority to issue custom value of new iPhone devices under Section 25 A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The directorate issued the revised customs value of iPhone 16 lineup including Pro Max 512GB earlier this year.

The customs value of iPhone 16 was revised to bring them at par with the rates in market where depreciation was recorded.

The new values were determined after checking various markets to observe the actual prices of mobile phone devices in the country.

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Pakistan

iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top variant of the Apple. The pro max is as powerful as the iPhone 16 Pro however the major difference between the two devices is size of the screen.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch screen compared to the 6.3-inch screen of the 16 Pro and base model iPhone 16’s 6.1.

It features Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology besides featuring Always-On display feature.

Powered by A18 Pro Chip, it is equipped with with 6-core CUP, 6-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine that take Apple Intelligence to next level.

Latest Customs Value of iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB

The directorate has assessed the customs value of iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB at $1,278 (Rs356,629 as of 24 September 2025).