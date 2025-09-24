Trump, Muslim leaders call discussion on Gaza ‘very useful’ at UN

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump on Wednesday met leaders of several Muslim-majority countries in New York, where discussions focused on the Gaza conflict and the broader Middle East situation.

The meeting lasted nearly 50 minutes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with leaders of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Indonesia, attended the meeting with President Trump.

Following the talks, Trump and the Muslim leaders left the hall without making any joint statement. However, speaking to the media shortly afterward, the US president described the meeting as “very successful,” calling it a productive exchange on Gaza with what he termed “great leaders.”

He added that the meeting with all major players, except Israel, was fruitful, and expressed optimism about upcoming talks with Israeli leadership. “I think we can take some steps for Gaza,” Trump said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called the discussions with Trump “very useful.”

At the start of the meeting, Trump had emphasized the urgency of ending the Gaza war. “We want to end this war, and we will end it — maybe even now,” he remarked, terming the gathering one of his most important meetings since it sought to resolve a conflict “we did not start.”

Earlier, in his address to the UN General Assembly, Trump criticized the recognition of a Palestinian state by some countries, saying it amounted to “rewarding Hamas for its atrocities.” He stressed that Washington wanted a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages, including the bodies of 38 captives held by Hamas.

Trump further claimed that Hamas had rejected peace offers, insisting that “those who seek peace must work for the release of hostages.”

Meanwhile, the American media reports suggested that Washington was pressing Arab and Muslim states to send forces to Gaza to facilitate an Israeli withdrawal. The US was also reportedly seeking Arab and Muslim financial contributions for governance transition and reconstruction efforts in Palestine.