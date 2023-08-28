Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly affecting the upper parts of the country is likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night and following two days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurrum, Bannu and Waziristan on Monday night.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Manshera and Kurram.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 36-38 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Patan 18, Mirkhani 04, Kakul, Kalam 03, Dir (Upper), Drosh, Malam Jabba 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

The maximum temperature in Peshawar was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 80 per cent.